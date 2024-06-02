BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Expanding cooperation and achieving "win-win" results in healthy competition is the correct way to get along, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said, addressing the impact of the European Union's anti-subsidy probe on Chinese electric vehicles.

"I hope that the European side will abandon protectionism and return to the correct path of dialogue and cooperation," Wang said during his visit to a Chinese joint venture car factory in Spain, according to a ministry statement on Sunday.

