Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

01/15/2022 | 10:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk on a street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth.

"Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all ... COVID-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people's life," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

It said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and step up the supply of everyday products over the holiday period.

China has reported local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in at least five provinces and municipalities, including a first infection in capital Beijing on Saturday, just weeks ahead of the Olympic Winter Games in February.

Local governments are on high alert to potential COVID-19 cases from outside, with many urging residents to stay put for the third straight year during what is usually the busiest travel period of the year.

China's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, weighed down by weaker demand due to a property downturn, curbs on debt and strict COVID-19 measures.

The NDRC on Sunday also said it supports the healthy development of the property market and the legitimate demand from home buyers, while asking local governments to step up oversight of unfair competition and other monopolistic behaviours over the holiday period.

"The measures are aimed to further release the potential of consumer spending and push for a stable start to the economic growth in the first quarter," the NDRC said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aGreece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
RE
03:27aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in july (not august) 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:14aBeijing Omicron case prompts temple closures, queues for COVID-19 tests
RE
03:07aSuez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
03:07aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in august 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:04aMicrosoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies
RE
02:52aPhilippines to acquire 32 new Black Hawk helicopters
RE
02:35aTonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation warnings
RE
02:26aTexas synagogue hostage crisis ends with gunman dead
RE
02:24aNo reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
4Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, metre-high waves..
5Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chai..

HOT NEWS