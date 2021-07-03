China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi
urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great
Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who
is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th
World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese
capital.
"The most urgent priority is to expedite the construction of
the 'Great Wall of Immunity' to fend off the virus, surpass
political discrimination and carry out international
anti-pandemic cooperation."
China, where the coronavirus first surfaced in the central
city of Wuhan in late 2019, has supplied more than 480 million
vaccine doses to other nations.
Wang said it would keep working to improve the accessibility
and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.
By Friday, China had administered a total of 1.28 billion
doses of vaccine.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Colin Qian; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)