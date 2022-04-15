Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China urges smaller banks to lower deposit rate ceiling by 10 bps - sources

04/15/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's interest rate regulatory body is encouraging smaller banks to lower the ceiling on deposit rates by 10 basis points, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Under the guidance shift, smaller lenders would set a ceiling on time deposits of 65 basis points above the benchmark rate, compared with 75 bps until now, according to the sources.

Both sources said the move, first reported by domestic financial media outlet Caixin, was not mandatory.

But lenders who comply would receive bonus points in the macro prudential assessment, which is a central bank-led quarterly health check.

China reformed the way banks calculate deposit rates last year, in a bid to help ease pressure on banks' funding costs.

(Reporting by Ma Rong, Hou Xiangming and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aChina urges smaller banks to lower deposit rate ceiling by 10 bps - sources
RE
05:01aCrowds throng Seville as curb-free Easter processions return to Spain
RE
05:00aBiden to nominate former Treasury official Barr for Fed top regulatory job
RE
04:33aChina's interest rate regulatory body encourages smaller banks t…
RE
04:33aTunisia detains a journalist who criticized police, second reporter held in a month
RE
04:31aRussia may be in default, Moody's says
RE
04:30aRouble firms towards 80 vs dollar, Petropavlovsk shares lose more than 20%
RE
04:28aNigeria plans first census in 17 years next year after security delay
RE
04:24aBehind enemy lines, Ukrainian woman survives with her chickens
RE
04:23aShanghai reports slight drop in COVID cases as economic impact bites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
2Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
4Light & Wonder Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing Tran..
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS