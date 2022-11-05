China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will persevere with its
"dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they
emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures
must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of
vulnerable people.
The country's strict COVID containment approach is still
able to control the virus, despite the high transmissibility of
COVID variants and asymptomatic carriers, an official from the
China National Health Commission told a news conference.
China's zero-COVID policy includes lockdowns, quarantining
and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID.
"We should adhere to the principle of putting people and
lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from
outside and internal rebounds," said health commission
spokesperson Mi Feng.
The briefing followed a week in which markets surged on hope
China would relax restrictions, buoyed further on Friday when a
former disease control official told a banking conference that
China would make "substantial" changes to COVID policy in the
coming months.
China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections for Friday, of
which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, a slight
decrease from the six-month-high of 4,045 new COVID-19
infections reported a day earlier.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and David Kirton in Shenzhen;
Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)