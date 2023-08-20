BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China will coordinate financial support to resolve local government debt risks and reduce systemic risks, the central bank said in a statement on Sunday, as policymakers look to shore up the shaky economy.

Authorities will also adjust and optimise credit policies for the property sector and lower financing costs for the economy, the statement said, following a financial risk prevention meeting attended by the People's Bank of China, the country's top financial regulator and securities regulator on Friday. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Siyi Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)