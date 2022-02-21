China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned
consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby
products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a
recent recall linked to a U.S. factory.
The General Administration of Customs, in a post published
on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned
consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby
formula products made by Abbott.
The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby
formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after
four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants
who consumed them.
China Customs said while the affected formula products were
not directly sold in China, some consumers who may have bought
them from abroad via cross-border e-commerce should stop using
them.
One item, however, a Similac human milk fortifier which was
affected by the issue, had been sold in China and Abbott had
issued a voluntary recall of the affected batch, it added.
Abbott, whose shares fell about 3.1% on Monday, said in a
statement it had issued a recall for a batch from the Michigan
factory and that other items it sold in China were not affected.
Following the post by China Customs, other countries have
called on consumers to stop using some Abbott formula products.
The Omani Ministry of Health on Monday warned against using
two Abbott baby milk powder formulas due to potential bacterial
contamination. Oman's statement followed a similar warning from
the Saudi Food and Drug Authority concerning three baby milk
powders made by Abbott, according to Saudi state news.
(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; additional reporting by
Roxanne Liu and Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz
Janowski)