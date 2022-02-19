China watchdog to emphasize prevention, resolution of bond default risks

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator
will put more emphasis on preventing and resolving bond default
risks, and will deepen bond issuance reforms and strengthen
regulation, a summary of a meeting posted on its website said on
Saturday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) called for
giving more prominence to openness and transparency, and
deepening reforms to the registration system for bond issuance,
the summary of the Commission's 2022 Bond Supervision Work
Conference held on Friday said.
The summary did not provide details on specific steps the
Commission plans to take.
The CSRC will improve regulatory mechanisms, and better
serve the development of the real economy and the implementation
of national strategies, the summary said.
China's current internal and external environment is complex
and severe, but the country's stable economic progress and its
long-term development trend has not changed, the CSRC said.
Fitch Ratings said in late January that it expected China's
corporate bond default rate to rise in 2022, pushed up by
privately owned property developers.
Chinese developers have been squeezed by a sweeping
regulatory crackdown that has reined in the most free-wheeling
segments of the private sector economy.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Jane Merriman)