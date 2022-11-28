Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

China weighs on UK investor sentiment

11/28/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last week, global markets rose after the Fed hinted that it was considering easing its monetary policy. The FTSE 100 rose 1.4% over the five sessions.

However, European central banks are not ready for a dovish pivot yet. ECB officials said that further aggressive interest rate hikes may be needed to tame inflation. This weighed on the British real estate market.

This morning, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, weighed down by energy and mining stocks due to worries about China's economic growth as Covid cases rise in the country.

Demonstrations broke out in several cities this weekend against the Covid restrictions that have been going on for nearly three years.

China is one of the only countries in the world still applying a strict "zero Covid" policy, with repeated lockdowns and almost daily PCR tests of the population.

As a result, banks exposed to the region are down, with HSBC and Standard Chartered both falling more than 1%.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Black Friday shopper numbers in the U.K gained 3.7% year-on-year, although they were still down 21.3% on pre-pandemic levels.

 

Things to read today:

The Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade is Gathering Momentum (Bloomberg)

Chinese stocks drop after zero-Covid protests add to uncertainty (Financial Times)

Stocks are on the Rise, but Earnings Could Drag them Down Again (WSJ)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.87% 0.64115 Delayed Quote.1.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.67044 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.46% 1.15688 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.20956 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.96% 0.712119 Delayed Quote.3.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.74418 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.79% 1.04557 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
FTSE 100 -0.63% 7441.02 Delayed Quote.1.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.91% 487.55 Delayed Quote.9.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.44% 0.011719 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012246 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.07% 1084.85 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.62316 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.51% 1518.82 Real-time Quote.3.31%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.68% 585.8 Delayed Quote.31.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.78% 0.956416 Delayed Quote.9.38%