China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi

10/15/2022 | 11:56pm EDT
Opening ceremony of Chinese Communist Party Congress

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military, Xi said in a speech before some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
