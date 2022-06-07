Log in
China will adopt targeted measures to help foreign trade firms: vice commerce minister

06/07/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign trade is facing uncertainty and huge pressure due to domestic and external factors, including logistics problems and soaring raw material prices, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.

China will adopt targeted measures to lower costs, improve supply chains and help foreign trade firms, Wang told a news conference.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
