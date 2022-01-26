Log in
China will allow Guizhou financing vehicles to delay debt payments

01/26/2022 | 05:03am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will allow local government financing vehicles in the southwestern province of Guizhou to delay debt payments and undergo debt restructuring through negotiations with financial institutions, the country's cabinet said on Wednesday.

The move is part of a broad plan to support economic growth in Guizhou as it faces some difficulties, the State Council said in a document.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Samuel Shen; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
