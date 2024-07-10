BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China will continue to levy anti-dumping tariffs on optical fibre preform imported from Japan and the United States for five years from July 11, Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
