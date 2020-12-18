China will keep economic operations within reasonable range -state media

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China will keep its economic
operations within reasonable range in 2021, and will maintain
policy continuity and stability, the Xinhua news agency said on
Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.
China will maintain its proactive fiscal policy and make
monetary policy flexible and targeted, Xinhua cited a statement
issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that
was held from Dec 16 to 18.
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex
Richardson)