China will keep economic operations within reasonable range -state media

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China will keep its economic operations within reasonable range in 2021, and will maintain policy continuity and stability, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.

China will maintain its proactive fiscal policy and make monetary policy flexible and targeted, Xinhua cited a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that was held from Dec 16 to 18. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)