China will keep normal monetary policy as long as possible, says c.bank governor

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's central bank governor
Yi Gang said China will stay with normal monetary policy
settings for as long as possible, and that the yield curve can
also maintain a normal and upward sloping shape.
"China will prolong the time it implements normal monetary
policy as much as possible," Yi said in an article published on
the People's Bank of China website on Tuesday.
China's potential economic growth rate is still expected to
remain in the range of 5% to 6%, he said.
China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate
and household loans for the 17th straight month at its September
fixing, matching market expectations.
Some analysts expect another cut to the amount of cash banks
must hold in reserve later this year, after a cut in July,
although officials' comments earlier this month cooled
expectations for imminent easing.
The world's second-largest economy rapidly recovered from a
pandemic-induced slump last year, but recent data showed
momentum weakening, with the vast manufacturing sector facing
higher raw material costs and production bottlenecks, and more
recently, electricity rationing.
After gross domestic product (GDP) expanded a record 18.3%
on year in the January-March period, growth slipped to 7.9% in
the second quarter. China has set a GDP growth target of "over
6%" for 2021, one which analysts think it will meet comfortably.
Goldman Sachs cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021
to 7.8% from 8.2% on Tuesday, citing downward pressures.
