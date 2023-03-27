Efforts will be made to solidify confidence and stabilise expectations in the face of challenges, Li was quoted as saying.
"In the future, while maintaining a certain growth momentum, China's economy will speed up changes in quality, efficiency, and driving force, and strive to achieve higher-quality development and make people's lives better," Li said.
"No matter how the international situation changes, China will unswervingly expand its market opening."
We will connect with high-standard international financial rules, and strive to create a market-oriented, legalised and internationalised first-class business environment, Li added.
China has set a modest annual growth target of around 5% this year after significantly missing its target for 2022.
