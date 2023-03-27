BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain a certain level of economic expansion as it speeds up a transition towards higher quality growth, Chinese state media quoted Premier Li Qiang as saying on Monday.Global economic development is in a complex period and countries should build consensus and strengthen cooperation, Li was quoted as saying during a meeting with global business executives on the sidelines of the China Development Forum in Beijing.

Efforts will be made to solidify confidence and stabilise expectations in the face of challenges, Li was quoted as saying.

"In the future, while maintaining a certain growth momentum, China's economy will speed up changes in quality, efficiency, and driving force, and strive to achieve higher-quality development and make people's lives better," Li said.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China will unswervingly expand its market opening."

We will connect with high-standard international financial rules, and strive to create a market-oriented, legalised and internationalised first-class business environment, Li added.

China has set a modest annual growth target of around 5% this year after significantly missing its target for 2022.

