China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - It is up to the
Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never
renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful
resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening
of a major party meeting.
Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, responded
that it will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on
freedom and democracy.
Tensions between the Beijing and Taipei rose dramatically in
August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the
visit to Taiwan of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those
military activities have continued though at a reduced pace.
In a speech opening the ruling Communist Party's 20th party
congress in Beijing, Xi said China always "respected, cared for
and benefited" Taiwan's people and was committed to promoting
economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.
"Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own
business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide," he said.
"We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful
reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but
we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve
the option to take all necessary measures."
That option is aimed at "interference" by external forces
and a "very small number" of Taiwan independence supporters
rather than the vast majority of the Taiwanese people, Xi said.
"The historical wheels of national reunification and
national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete
reunification of the motherland must be achieved, and it must be
achieved!" to added, to a long round of applause.
Taiwan's presidential office said in response that the
Republic of China - the island's official name - was a sovereign
and independent country.
"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national
sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting
on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides
of the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.
"This is the consensus of Taiwan's people," the presidential
office said, adding the national security team was keeping a
close eye on developments at the congress.
In her national day speech on Monday, Taiwan President Tsai
Ing-wen said war between Taiwan and China was not an option and
reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing, even as she
pledged to keep boosting Taiwan's defences.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Taiwan Premier Su
Tseng-chang - who China put sanctions on last year, saying he
was a separatist - said Xi should focus on his own people.
Referring to rare banners of political protest on an
overpass in Beijing on Thursday, Su said, "Xi Jinping should pay
attention to the smoke and protest banners on the Sitong Bridge
in Beijing, rather than always thinking about using force to
deal with Taiwan."
China refuses to speak to Tsai, considering her a
separatist.
Beijing has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems"
model of autonomy, the same formula it uses for Hong Kong. But
all mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that
proposal and it has almost no public support, according to
opinion polls.
Taiwan says only its people can decide their own future and
that Beijing's claims are void as the People's Republic of China
has never governed any part of the island.
