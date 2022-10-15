China will promote common prosperity, improve wealth distribution - Xi

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on
Sunday that China will solidly promote common prosperity,
improve the system of wealth distribution and accelerate the
development of a housing system based on both home rental and
purchases.
China will "increase the income of low income-earners,
expand the middle-income class, regulate the order of income
distribution and regulate the mechanism of wealth accumulation,"
Xi said at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party
Congress in Beijing.
Xi said China should step up building a housing system where
people can buy and rent homes supplied by various entities and
through multiple channels.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)