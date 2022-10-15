Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China will promote common prosperity, improve wealth distribution - Xi

10/15/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will solidly promote common prosperity, improve the system of wealth distribution and accelerate the development of a housing system based on both home rental and purchases.

China will "increase the income of low income-earners, expand the middle-income class, regulate the order of income distribution and regulate the mechanism of wealth accumulation," Xi said at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

Xi said China should step up building a housing system where people can buy and rent homes supplied by various entities and through multiple channels. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20aUganda introduces lockdown measures to halt spread of Ebola: president
RE
03:14aFactbox-Key Xi quotes at China's 20th Communist Party Congress
RE
03:13aIMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
RE
03:11aUK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
RE
03:10aAt least five killed in tribal violence in Sudan's West Kordofan
RE
03:02aIran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA
RE
02:27aBiden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength
RE
02:17aDonetsk's city administration building hit by shelling - Russian-backed officials
RE
02:13aTaiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty
RE
02:00aAbu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
2Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interferenc..
3UK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
4Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
5IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

HOT NEWS