China will push forward policy implementation in Q4 - state media cites premier
09/28/2022 | 07:34am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will push forward the implementation of its economic policies in the fourth quarter to ensure economic operations within a reasonable range, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.
Li was quoted as saying that China's economy has generally recovered, and stabilised in the third quarter after strenuous effort by the government.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)