Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China will steadily promote yuan internationalisation in 2021, central bank says

09/18/2021 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will "steadily and prudently" promote yuan internationalisation in 2021, and further develop offshore yuan markets, the central bank said on Saturday.

Cross-border settlements in the local currency totalled 28.39 trillion yuan ($4.39 trillion)in 2020, up 44.3% from the previous year, the People's Bank of China said in its 2021 yuan internationalisation report.

Cross-border yuan settlements accounted for 46.2% of the overall cross-border settlements, hitting a record high, the central bank said.

Cross-border settlements in foreign trade reached 4.78 trillion yuan last year, up 12.7% from 2019, the central bank said.   

The central bank will strengthen the monitoring cross-border capital flows and prevent systemic risks, it added.

China has been trying to boost the yuan's global clout since 2009 to reduce the reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade and investment settlements and challenge the dollar's role as the world's major reserve currency.

But, despite some steps toward liberalisation, it maintains a tight grip on the currency due to concerns that excessive volatility could affect cross border capital flows and harm the economy.

($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.72% 2.77 End-of-day quote.4.53%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.35% 6.4717 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04aGermany's Laschet says trusts ECB to keep inflation in check
RE
07:46aMalaysia warns new Indo-Pacific pact may trigger nuclear arms race
RE
06:55aBritish food industry demands government action over CO2 shortage
RE
06:41aAustralia made 'huge' mistake' cancelling submarine deal, says French ambassador
RE
06:29aChina will steadily promote yuan internationalisation in 2021, central bank says
RE
05:50aChina's August exports to North Korea up for third month
RE
05:31aFactbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM
RE
03:43aJapan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade
RE
03:36aGoogle says it will work with india antitrust authority to show android has led to more competition, not less
RE
03:36aGoogle practices led to unfair condition on device manufacturers in india  antitrust report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital cre..
3'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
4Alphabet : India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance,..
5Exelixis : Announces Detailed Phase 1b Results from Cohort 6 of COSMIC-..

HOT NEWS