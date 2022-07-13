China will step up policy support for real economy - central bank
07/13/2022 | 03:52am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up policy support for the real economy, Ruan Jianhong, an official at the central bank, said on Wednesday, adding that the country's macro leverage ratio is expected to rise due to slowing growth and counter-cyclical policies.
The bank will keep liquidity reasonably ample and push financial institutions to lower financing costs for firms, Zou Lan, another official at the People's Bank of China, told the same briefing.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)