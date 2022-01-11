Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China will supply 6.5 million more low-cost rental homes in 2021-25

01/11/2022 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will supply 6.5 million new low-cost rental housing in 40 major cities in 2021-2025, an official said on Tuesday, aiming to meet rising demand in major cities as their populations grow.

That will ease living difficulties for 13 million young people, Pan Wei, an official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said at a news briefing in Beijing, according to an official transcript.

China has stepped up efforts to address housing issues faced by young people particularly, amid soaring home prices in large cities, under President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" plan.

The development push for affordable rental housing is focusing on cities with large population inflows and high home prices, Pan said.

Tier-one cities like Beijing and Shanghai will supply a total of 1.87 million units of low-cost rental housing in 2021-2025, according to Reuters' calculations based on plans published by cities.

In 2021, 936,000 units were offered in 40 cities, housing 2 million young people, said Pan.

China's property downturn is expected to continue in 2022, with monthly new home prices declining and a liquidity crisis that has engulfed some major property developers.

Chinese regulators are marginally easing curbs on the property sector to prevent a hard landing and to meet the demand from non-speculative home buyers.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Grabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aUK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand
RE
02:21aHeathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December
RE
02:18aCENTRAL BANK OF SWAZILAND : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches
PU
02:14aThailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
RE
02:13aChina will supply 6.5 million more low-cost rental homes in 2021-25
RE
02:10aS.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing
RE
02:09aEthiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says
RE
02:07aIndia mulls easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg
RE
02:03aECB does not see euro zone inflation above target in medium term - Lane to paper
RE
02:01aCredit suisse group ag - enote is a blockchain-based short-term debt instrument with which corporates like sfs & mikron can radically facilitate their corporate treasury operations while increasing financial steering flexibility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - r..
2North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile less than week after hyper..
3U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada
4Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating ..
5PGS ASA: Q4 2021 Update

HOT NEWS