Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China will use timely RRR cuts to support economy, cabinet says

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vehicles drive through Beijing's central business area

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other policy tools to support the economy, the cabinet said on Wednesday, as headwinds increase amid outbreaks of COVID-19.

China will step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the pandemic, and will lower financing costs, the cabinet, or State Council, said in a statement after a regular meeting.

"In light of changes in the current situation, we will encourage large banks with higher provisions to lower provision ratios in an orderly manner and will use monetary policy tools, including RRR cuts, in a timely way," it said in a statement on the central government's website.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) usually follows guidance from the cabinet, which oversees the world's second-largest economy and charts the fundamental course of China's policies.

The PBOC last cut the RRR - the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - by 50 basis points in December.

A government adviser said on Wednesday that China should cut the RRR and interest rates to support the slowing economy, even as consumer inflation picks up steadily.

Some analysts expect China's central bank to cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) as early as Friday.

Authorities will also take measures to boost consumption, barring localities from imposing new restrictions on vehicle purchases, and will step up export tax rebates to stabilise foreign trade, the cabinet said.

More steps will be taken to support purchases of new energy vehicles and consumption in rural areas, and boost consumption in healthcare, elderly care and childcare areas, the cabinet added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroomEditing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aOutlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink - World Bank
RE
10:20aStellantis confirms 2022 margin guidance, sees strong U.S. sales
RE
10:19aS&P downgrades Sri Lanka's foreign currency rating amid economic crisis
RE
10:12aBank of Canada hikes rates to 1%, promises more increases as inflation soars
RE
10:11aIvory Coast President Ouattara says will name slimmed-down govt next week
RE
10:08aTexas trucker border inspections disrupting supply chain, raising prices -White House
RE
10:06aChina will use timely RRR cuts to support economy, cabinet says
RE
10:02aGoods, services drive U.S. producer prices higher
RE
09:52aU.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
RE
09:46aHow to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares pause on inflation view as oil rises on Ukraine
2Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
3Google to invest $9.5 billion in U.S. offices, data centers this year
4Enphase Energy : CEO Letter to Shareholders 2021
5U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates

HOT NEWS