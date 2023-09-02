Speaking via video at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Xi said China would focus on expanding the domestic market, increasing imports of high-quality services and reforming the country's basic data system.
The remarks come as China's trade slumped in recent months as weaker demand threatens recovery prospects in the world's second-largest economy, prompting top leaders to introduce further policy support.
Xi said China will promote the integrated development of high-end manufacturing and modern service industries.
(Reporting by Jing Xu and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Jason Xue in Shanghai. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Miral Fahmy)