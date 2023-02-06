Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks

02/06/2023 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years.

The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials relaxed import bans on Australian coal as both countries work to improve diplomatic relations after more than two years of Chinese trade bans on a range of Australian exports including barley, lobster and wine.

Wang said China is willing to restart the mechanism facilitating dialogue with Australia on economic and trade issues and to expand cooperation in emerging areas including climate change and the new energy sectors.

In addition, China attached great importance to the Canberra's security review of Chinese companies' investment and operations in Australia, expecting Canberra to provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms.

"At present, the economic and trade relations between the two countries are facing an important window period... the meeting is a significant step to push China and Australia economic and trade relations back on track," Wang was quoted in a statement by the ministry on Monday, following a virtual meeting between the two ministers.

Wang described China and Australia as important economic and trade partners, with a highly complementary economic structure, making cooperation mutually beneficial.

The exchanges between the two ministers were "professional, pragmatic and candid", according to the statement.

Wang invited Farrell to visit China at an appropriate time.

Australia is also willing to work with China to enhance mutual trust and resolve differences through candid dialogues, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:44aNissan ceo says investment in ampere will enable carmaker to tak…
RE
03:41aAdani green: promoters have informed they have posted amounts to…
RE
03:40aChina willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
RE
03:39aIndia's wheat planting remains steady despite record high prices
RE
03:38aDoing too little is still bigger risk for ECB than doing too much: Holzmann
RE
03:37aCopper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
03:36aChina onshore yuan finishes domestic session at 6.7832 per dolla…
RE
03:36aDenmark awards first CO2 storage licences in the North Sea
RE
03:36aJapan govt likely to present nominees for new central bank lead…
RE
03:35aPension schemes advised to sell LDI funds after gilt chaos - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip, dollar up as U.S. rate outlook shifts
2Factbox: Key dates to watch out for on BOJ policy, leadership change
3Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
4NETFLIX COM INC : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
5Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Traffic Figures for January 2023

HOT NEWS