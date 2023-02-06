China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister
Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian
counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing
bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations
improving after being strained in recent years.
The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials relaxed
import bans on Australian coal as both countries work to improve
diplomatic relations after more than two years of Chinese trade
bans on a range of Australian exports including barley, lobster
and wine.
Wang said China is willing to restart the mechanism
facilitating dialogue with Australia on economic and trade
issues and to expand cooperation in emerging areas including
climate change and the new energy sectors.
In addition, China attached great importance to the
Canberra's security review of Chinese companies' investment and
operations in Australia, expecting Canberra to provide a fair,
open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese
firms.
"At present, the economic and trade relations between the
two countries are facing an important window period... the
meeting is a significant step to push China and Australia
economic and trade relations back on track," Wang was quoted in
a statement by the ministry on Monday, following a virtual
meeting between the two ministers.
Wang described China and Australia as important economic and
trade partners, with a highly complementary economic structure,
making cooperation mutually beneficial.
The exchanges between the two ministers were "professional,
pragmatic and candid", according to the statement.
Wang invited Farrell to visit China at an appropriate time.
Australia is also willing to work with China to enhance
mutual trust and resolve differences through candid dialogues,
according to the statement.
