Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China yuan assets not a 'bargaining chip' for gamblers, Xinhua warns

06/02/2021 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a "bargaining chip" for gamblers, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on a further rally in the currency.

The remarks came as China's yuan hovered at a three-year high against the U.S. dollar, after rising 1.4% in the past four weeks.

A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years.

A weaker U.S. dollar, China's better coronavirus containment and solid economic data were among the factors supporting the yuan rally, the state media said, calling "investors to pay attention not only to market movements, but also to long-term (economic developments) to make wise decisions".

"China has consistently adhered to a managed floating exchange rate system, any malicious manipulation of the market or malicious creation of one-way expectations will inevitably be hit or hedged, as transaction costs are high and the potential risks are huge," Xinhua said.

"In fact, the PBOC has begun to tighten FX liquidity in the domestic market, intended to significantly increase speculation cost," it added.

The commentary also said that chances of a bounce in the U.S. dollar could not be ruled out once the Federal Reserve makes a shift in its ultra-easy policy stance as the U.S. economic recovery picks up.

On Wednesday, the spot yuan was little changed and pinned in a narrow trading range, as investors continued to debate how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aANALYSIS : 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record
RE
01:07aOil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
RE
01:05aChina yuan assets not a 'bargaining chip' for gamblers, Xinhua warns
RE
01:03aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA
RE
01:00aCHINA BATTLING WRONG 'CONVERGENCE' : Mike Dolan
RE
01:00aThird-party merchants represent almost 60% of sales on amazon - company press briefing
RE
01:00aMexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners
RE
01:00aAmazon.com inc plans to hold annual marketing event 'prime day' on june 21 and 22 - company press briefing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5PLDT INC. : PLDT : REVIVING LIVELIHOOD,         ENRICHING LIVES

HOT NEWS