China yuan assets not a 'bargaining chip' for gamblers, Xinhua warns

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese yuan-denominated assets
are not a "bargaining chip" for gamblers, the official Xinhua
news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday, in the latest
attempt to curb speculative bets on a further rally in the
currency.
The remarks came as China's yuan hovered at a
three-year high against the U.S. dollar, after rising 1.4% in
the past four weeks.
A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market
participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the
currency, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week raised
the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for
the first time in 14 years.
A weaker U.S. dollar, China's better coronavirus containment
and solid economic data were among the factors supporting the
yuan rally, the state media said, calling "investors to pay
attention not only to market movements, but also to long-term
(economic developments) to make wise decisions".
"China has consistently adhered to a managed floating
exchange rate system, any malicious manipulation of the market
or malicious creation of one-way expectations will inevitably be
hit or hedged, as transaction costs are high and the potential
risks are huge," Xinhua said.
"In fact, the PBOC has begun to tighten FX liquidity in the
domestic market, intended to significantly increase speculation
cost," it added.
The commentary also said that chances of a bounce in the
U.S. dollar could not be ruled out once the Federal Reserve
makes a shift in its ultra-easy policy stance as the U.S.
economic recovery picks up.
On Wednesday, the spot yuan was little changed
and pinned in a narrow trading range, as investors continued to
debate how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)