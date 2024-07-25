       SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - The yuan strengthened to
one-week high on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, even after
China's central bank surprisingly lowered a lending rate, as the
greenback eased due to an unwinding of short-yen carry trades.
    The spot yuan opened at 7.2550 per dollar and was
last trading 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close
and 1.8% weaker than the midpoint.
    The yuan is up 0.1% against the dollar this month, and 2.2%
weaker this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 as
domestic woes around a moribund property sector, anaemic
consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of yuan,
and foreign investors stay away from China's struggling stock
market.
    The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months
against the yen on Wednesday, as short-yen carry trades were
unwound ahead of next week's Bank of Japan meeting, with
investors girding for monetary officials to tighten policy.
    Maybank analysts said a weakening dollar from the unwinding
carry trades would support the yuan.
    "USDCNH (dollar-offshore yuan pair) could continue to remain
rather sensitive to the USDJPY (dollar-yen pair). As the carry
trade unwinds on the yen front, so would there be some spillover
effects on the yuan," they said in a note.
    The Chinese currency firmed even as the country's central
bank surprised markets for a second time this week by conducting
an unscheduled lending operation on Thursday at steeply lower
rates, suggesting authorities are trying to provide heavier
monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.
    "The impact on the yuan will depend on whether yield
differentials with the U.S. or the expectation of growth and
stimulus will take the driving seat," said Gary Ng, senior
economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis. "The yuan may still be
under pressure if investors continue to expect lower interest
rates in China."
    Globally, traders are watching out for a U.S. inflation
reading on Friday and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.
    Markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut from
the Fed in September, with even some risk of a 50 basis point
cut. For all of 2024, a total easing of 65 basis points has been
priced in. 
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set
the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed
to trade in a 2% band at 7.1321 per dollar, 1,385 pips firmer
than a Reuters estimate.    
    The central bank has been gradually lowering its daily yuan
official guidance - albeit well within market projections - with
a bias suggesting it is allowing some depreciation, traders and
analysts said. 
    Based on Thursday's official guidance, the yuan is allowed
to drop as far as 7.2747.
    The offshore yuan traded at 7.262 yuan per dollar, up
about 0.05% in Asian trade.
    The dollar index tracking the greenback against six
major currencies was 0.172% lower at 104.2. 
 
Key onshore vs offshore levels:
    * Overnight dollar/yuan swap onshore -8.45 pips vs. offshore
-8.45
    * Three-month SHIBOR 1.9% vs. 3-month CNH HIBOR
3.2%

LEVELS AT 03:32 GMT GMT
 INSTRUMENT   CURRENT    UP/DOWN(-)    % CHANGE    DAY'S HIGH  DAY'S 
              vs USD     VS. PREVIOUS  YR-TO-DATE              LOW
                         CLOSE %                               
 Spot yuan    7.2605     0.04          -2.18       7.255       7.2668