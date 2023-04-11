Chinese banks issued a higher-than-expected amount of new yuan loans in March, signaling the stepping-up of support for the nation's economic recovery.

Banks extended 3.89 trillion yuan ($565.27 billion) in new yuan loans in March, up significantly from CNY1.81 trillion in February, according to data released Tuesday by the People's Bank of China.

The result is higher than the CNY3.3 trillion expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Total social financing, a broader measure that also includes nonbank credit, stood at CNY5.38 trillion in March, compared with CNY3.16 trillion in February, the PBOC said.

M2, the broadest measure of money supply, rose 12.7% from a year earlier in March, compared with February's 12.9%. Economists surveyed had expected M2 to increase 12.6% in March.

04-11-23 0515ET