Chinese Banks' Loan Issuance Picked Up In October

Chinese banks issued more new loans in October than expected, official data showed Wednesday, as the world's second-largest economy showed more signs of weakness.

New yuan loans stood at 826.2 billion yuan ($129.24 billion) in October, according to figures from the People's Bank of China. That was lower than September's CNY1.66 trillion but higher than CNY700 billion expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Banks in China normally scale back lending in the final months of the year as they use up their annual loan quotas.

Total social financing, a broader measure of financing that includes non-bank credit, stood at CNY1.59 trillion in October, compared with CNY2.9 trillion in September, the data showed.

M2, the broadest measurement of money supply, rose 8.7% in October from a year earlier, accelerating from September's 8.3% and higher than 8.3% anticipated by economists in the WSJ poll.

