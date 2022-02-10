Log in
Chinese Developers Rise on Signs of Support From Beijing

02/10/2022 | 11:50pm EST
By Justina Lee and Clarence Leong

Shares of Chinese property developers rose sharply for a second day on Friday, helped by news that Beijing will ease companies' access to presales proceeds, potentially helping to address ongoing liquidity constraints in the real-estate sector.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., China Aoyuan Group Ltd., Agile Group Holdings Ltd. and Times China Holdings Ltd. were up 7.6%-11% at midday, while China Evergrande Group, Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. gained 4.5%-6.3%.

Chinese developers were among the best performers in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index outperforming the wider market with a 3.0% advance to 4900.53, the highest level in almost three months. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.1% higher.

The sector's gains come after news that Beijing is moving to regulate developers' access to funds raised by preselling apartments, which are ring-fenced in escrow accounts, according to reports by local media.

The changes will "marginally relax local governments' current strict control over developers' escrow accounts" and should spur a rally in property stocks in the short term, Nomura said in a research note on Thursday. It added that the rally could cool ahead of companies' earnings results in March, given expectations of weak 2021 performance and 2022-2023 guidance.

Brokerage CGS-CIMB said it expects Chinese authorities to introduce further supportive measures for the sector, as developers' weak contracted sales, which worsened further for many companies in January, are likely a cause for worry.

"As [the] property sector is important to China's GDP and job market, we expect regulators to introduce more supportive measures to reverse the trend," CGS-CIMB said.

Another driver might be found in a report by Bloomberg that said authorities have asked state-owned asset management companies to assist in the restructuring of stressed developers, Bocom International said.

"We believe the official participation of experienced bad-debt managers could help developers dispose of assets at more reasonable prices and in a more efficient manner, and ensure proceeds will be prioritized for project delivery," Bocom said in a research note on Friday.

Bocom expects the sector to "continue rebounding to a more reasonable valuation, but high volatility persists due to unsolved debt issues."


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com and Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 2349ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.52% 4.72 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME 0.08% 14.648 Real-time Quote.-13.32%
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 1.28 Delayed Quote.-27.07%
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED 8.09% 1.89 Delayed Quote.15.60%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 3.41% 1.83 Delayed Quote.5.03%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED 2.67% 25 Delayed Quote.27.03%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.44% 6.82 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD. 6.49% 4.1 Delayed Quote.23.10%
HANG SENG 0.32% 24878.24 Real-time Quote.6.33%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.82% 47.5 Delayed Quote.25.20%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.16% 956 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.30% 6.8 Delayed Quote.13.53%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.04% 11.24 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.70% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
