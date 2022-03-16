Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese EV maker BYD raises prices on higher cost of raw material

03/16/2022 | 01:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd said it will raise prices on its cars by 3,000-6,000 yuan ($471-942), citing rising raw materials costs, just a day after U.S. peer Tesla Inc upped prices for the second time in a week.

The price increases will take effect from Wednesday, it said late on Tuesday, adding that customers who had paid deposits on vehicles prior to then would not be affected.

"Due to the impact of continued rises in raw material prices, BYD has officially guided Wang Chao Business and Ocean Network Business to adjust prices on relevant EV models," it said in a statement on its official Weibo account, referring to its sales channels.

The announcement comes a day after Tesla raised its prices in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has also said the U.S. electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics.

BYD also raised prices by 1,000-7,000 yuan on Feb. 1, citing the rising cost of raw materials and the cutting of government subsidies for new-energy vehicles (NEVs).

China has been promoting NEVs to help curb air pollution but believes the industry has matured enough to be driven by demand rather than subsidies, and in January slashed subsidies by 30%.

The cost of raw materials is surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruption following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

In particular, prices of metals used in cars have soared, including aluminium that is used in the bodywork, palladium used in catalytic converters, and nickel and lithium that power EV batteries.

($1 = 6.3696 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Ella Cao; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PALLADIUM 0.97% 2455.5 Delayed Quote.24.99%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.37% 209.4035 Delayed Quote.18.16%
TESLA, INC. 4.63% 801.89 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.3779 Delayed Quote.0.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.28% 108.75 Delayed Quote.60.73%
WEIBO CORPORATION 5.43% 21.15 Delayed Quote.-31.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aJapan raises gasoline subsidy to upper limit of 25 yen/litre
RE
01:44aIran raises April crude prices for Asia - source
RE
01:44aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:44aIndonesia plans to use welfare budget to counter food inflation
RE
01:41aPandemic sends 4.7 million more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia - ADB
RE
01:40aPandemic sends 4.7 mln more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia - ADB
RE
01:37aThe hang seng china enterprises index up more than 8%, the hang…
RE
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Investors -2-
DJ
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Investors Await U.S. Fed Rate Decision
DJ
01:27aChinese EV maker BYD raises prices on higher cost of raw material
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden plans first Europe visit since Ukraine invasion as refugees surpa..
3Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility
4Movie theater operator AMC invests in troubled miner Hycroft
5Cargo ship runs aground in U.S., a year after sister vessel blocked Sue..

HOT NEWS