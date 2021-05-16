Chinese Economic Activity Grew at Slower Pace in April

BEIJING--China's economic activity grew at a slower pace in April, given a less favorable comparison with data a year earlier, when the world's second- largest economy began its recovery from coronavirus shocks.

Industrial output rose 9.8% in April from a year earlier, slower than March's 14.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The result was higher than the 9.1% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Retail sales, a key gauge of the country's consumption, rose 17.7% last month, easing from a 34.2% jump in March and lower than the 24.9% increase expected by polled economists.

Fixed-asset investment rose 19.9% in the January-April period from a year ago, slower than the 25.6% jump in the first quarter but beating the 19.2% increase expected by economists.

