China's exports declined less than expected in August, pointing to improved external appetite for Chinese products and continued weakness in global trade, official data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments dropped 8.8% from a year earlier, compared with the 14.5% decline in July, the General Administration of Customs said. The result was better than the 10.0% fall expected by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll.

Chinese imports declined 7.3% in August, compared with July's 12.4% fall and the 9.7% drop expected by the economists surveyed.

That put China's trade surplus at $68.36 billion, lower than the $80.6 billion surplus in July and the $73.8 billion surplus expected by economists.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-23 2334ET