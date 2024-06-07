China's exports grew at a faster rate in May, thanks to resilient global demand, while import growth slowed.

Outbound shipments rose 7.6% from a year earlier in May, up from the 1.5% increase in April, the General Administration of Customs said Friday. The result topped the 4.8% growth expected by economists in a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Shipments to the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China's top trading partners, rose 22.5% in May, accelerating from April's 8.2% increase.

Meanwhile, exports to the U.S. rose 3.6%, reversing from a decline in April. Exports to the European Union were down 0.1% in May, compared with April's 3.6% drop.

"We think exports will remain strong in the coming months, defying the expansion of Western tariffs," said Zichun Huang, an economist at Capital Economics.

Last month, the Biden Administration said it would levy higher tariffs on a wide range of categories, including electric vehicles, solar cells, and steel and aluminum products. The tariff increases will start to kick in later this year.

The tariffs may boost China's exports at the margin as companies speed up shipments to front-run the duties, Huang added.

"Even once tariffs are in force, their impact could be mitigated through trade rerouting and adjustments in the exchange rate," Huang said, adding that export volumes could hit double-digit growth this year.

Meanwhile, China's imports grew 1.8% from a year earlier in May, down from an 8.4% increase in April and below the 4.0% growth expected by polled economists.

The slowdown was partly due to softer global energy prices and comparison with a higher base, said Junyu Tan, an economist for global credit insurer Coface.

China's trade surplus was $82.62 billion in May, higher than the $72.35 billion in April and the $73.7 billion anticipated by surveyed economists.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-24 0042ET