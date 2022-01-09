Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese Foreign Minister calls on President …

01/09/2022 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China and Member of the State Council Wang Yi, and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (09) further strengthening the 65 years of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka.

Warmly welcoming the Chinese Foreign Minister, President Rajapaksa recalled the historic close ties between the two countries. The President extended his sincere gratitude on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka and its people to the Chinese Foreign Minister for the material and financial assistance received from China in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling the profound friendship between the two countries, Mr. Wang Yi said that he was pleased to be back in Sri Lanka and said that China would always support Sri Lanka as a close friend.

The President also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its continued support in providing Sinopharm vaccines to Sri Lanka in order to successfully implement the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Sri Lanka opened up again to foreign tourists under new normalization. The President requested Mr. Wang Yi to assist in attracting Chinese tourists to Sri Lanka under the bio-bubble concept.

The President pointed out that it would be a great relief to the country if the attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President also said that if a concessional trade credit scheme could be initiated for imports from China, it would enable the industries to operate smoothly.

Minister Wang Yi extended an invitation to the President to visit China and expressed confidence that the visit would take place in the near future.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming, Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency Zhang Maoyu, Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage were also present.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 11:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aChinese Foreign Minister calls on President …
PU
06:06a'Let Us Make Mistakes' - Afcon Nations Finally Putting Trust in Native Coaches
AQ
05:58aPOU CHEN : Explanation of media reporting
PU
05:55aKazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest
RE
05:42aChina's Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found
AQ
05:40aUK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
RE
05:38aITHMAAR B S C : Bank announces Thimaar Millionaire
PU
05:18aCHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
05:08aEx-Austria Chancellor Kurz made co-chairman of anti-racism group
RE
04:56aIsrael began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases..
3UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
4Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks
5RUSSIA SAYS 'DISAPPOINTED' BY SIGNALS FROM THE US AND BRUSSELS AHEAD OF..

HOT NEWS