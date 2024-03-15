More Chinese cities monitored by the country's statistics bureau reported home-price falls in February, as concerns persist about policy efforts to stimulate housing demand.

However, the month-on-month rate of decline was largely the same as in the prior month, official data showed Friday.

Prices for new homes in 70 major Chinese cities dropped 0.36% month-on-month in February, compared with the 0.37% fall recorded in January, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Among the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS, 59 reported an on-month price drop in February, up from 56 in January.

On an annual basis, new home prices fell 1.9% on year in February, faster than the 1.24% decline seen in January. There were 57 cities reporting on-year price falls, up from January's 53 cities.

Last month's batch of data showed that on-month declines in both new and used homes fell at a slower pace, the UOB Global Economics & Markets Research team said in a note. Any perceived improvement in Friday's prints could spark hopes that China's property market may be in the process of bottoming out.

