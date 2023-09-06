China's Premier Li Qiang expects the world's second largest economy to achieve its official growth target this year, striking a confident tone about the country's economic prospects amid mounting headwinds.

The Chinese economy is on track to realize the government's target of around 5% growth this year, the premier said in his speech at the 26th Asean Plus Three Summit in Jakarta. "The Chinese economy enjoys bright prospects, and will continue to generate fresh and greater opportunities for the region and the rest of the world," he said, highlighting China's deepening economic ties with Southeast Asia.

Li's remarks marked Beijing's latest efforts to push back against comments interpreting China's current economic difficulties as signs of long-term structural issues rather than just cyclical headwinds.

A run of downbeat data since July has sparked growing concerns over China's growth trajectory and prompted many analysts to trim their forecasts for China's GDP expansion this year, with some worrying the country is set to miss the official 5% growth target.

In a key policy-setting meeting in July, China's top leadership acknowledged challenges stemming from weak domestic demand, some struggling enterprises and a complicated external environment. Economic recovery in the post-pandemic era is " a process of wave-like development and tortuous progress," officials said.

Since then, Beijing has rolled out a flurry of policy support measures that economists say aren't enough to reverse the current downward economic spiral, underscoring practical constraints, including a huge pile of local government debt.

The Chinese premier also warned against "a new Cold War" that could involve Southeast Asian countries, a bloc increasingly engulfed in great power rivalries and regional conflicts, including the South China Sea issue.

Leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations are holding talks with senior officials from China, Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and Canada, including U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.

In a tacit reference to Washington, Li said misperceptions, diverging interests or external interferences could lead to disagreements and disputes among countries, and urged against picking sides, bloc confrontation and a new Cold War.

