Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with U.S. businessmen and scholars, according to the state broadcaster, as the world's second-largest economy seeks to attract overseas investment and prop up its ailing economy.

More than 100 global business leaders and scholars have gathered in Beijing for the China Development Forum, a government-sponsored economic and business forum that concluded on Monday.

In a keynote speech at the forum on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang touted the nation's massive market and its long-term growth prospects before the top executives of Apple, McKinsey, Qualcomm, and other multinationals.

State broadcaster China Central Television didn't specify the names of U.S. executives who met with Xi. The Wall Street Journal has reported on plans for the meeting between Xi and U.S. business chiefs last week.

The meeting between Xi and the U.S. executives is expected to send a positive signal.

Foreign direct investment to China declined for the first time in a decade in 2023, and Beijing's tightened espionage and state secrets laws have spooked some global investors, raising concerns over the business environment in China.

03-27-24 0037ET