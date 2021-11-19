Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese, Russian militaries hold 2021 joint aerial patrol

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Chinese and Russian air forces on Nov 19 conducted a joint strategic aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, authorities said.

An aircraft formation composed of two H-6K bombers from China and two Tu-95 MC planes from Russia patrolled over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, according to the defense ministries of the two countries.

During the patrol, the planes strictly followed the relevant provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of any other country, said the military authorities.

It was the third aerial patrol jointly held by Chinese and Russian militaries. The patrol, part of an annual cooperation schedule of the two militaries, was aimed at strengthening the strategic coordination and joint operation capacity between the two militaries and did not target a third party.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aDERMATA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aBoehringer Ingelheim signs two-year license deal with Qlucore.
AQ
09:08aCenterra Gold Provides Update on Impact of Heavy Rains in British Columbia
GL
09:08aFifth Third Bancorp 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Earns Five MarCom Awards
BU
09:08aCenterra Gold Provides Update on Impact of Heavy Rains in British Columbia
GL
09:07aIIROC Trade Resumption - TSAT
AQ
09:07aUGI CORP /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:07aBlack Friday Sony a7 III & a7R II Deals (2021) Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
09:07aID Images Appoints Jeffrey Fielkow as President & Chief Executive Officer
BU
09:06aChina copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown fears rattle investors, spark dash for safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, others in aim at OPE..

HOT NEWS