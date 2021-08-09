Log in
Chinese Scientists and AntiCancer Inc. Discovery the Most Effective Weight-Loss Method

08/09/2021 | 06:02am EDT
A collaborative study between scientists at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and AntiCancer Inc. of San Diego has discovered in a clinical trial that a 5-day water–only fast resulted in large weight loss and reduction in body-mass index (BMI), decrease in metabolic-syndrome and inflammation biomarkers and a large increase in anti-aging factors. The weight loss and other benefits of the water-only fast remained for a long period of time after its completion.

The study was led by Professor Lijun Jia of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in collaboration with AntiCancer Inc. of San Diego.

“This study demonstrates a safe method to lose a large amount of weight and gain many metabolic benefits in a very short period of time that is more effective than other methods of caloric restriction,” said Dr. Qinghong Han, Senior Scientist at AntiCancer Inc.

“The water-only 5-day-fast clinical trial is an important example of a highly effective collaboration between Chinese and AntiCancer scientists that can benefit people all over the world, especially the obesity pandemic,” said Dr. Robert M. Hoffman, Founder and CEO of AntiCancer Inc. This collaborative study of Chinese and AntiCancer scientists was just published in the current issue of Clinical and Translational Medicine.

AntiCancer Inc. uniquely also offers patient-derived orthotopic xenograft (PDOX) mouse models, which most closely resemble the cancer patient. AntiCancer also offers HDRA 3-dimensional tumor culture for cancer drug discovery and evaluation. Anticancer is also developing tumor-targeting bacteria; and methioninase which targets methionine addiction, a general hallmark of cancer, discovered by Dr. Hoffman in 1976. AntiCancer discovered and developed pluripotent hair follicle stem cells which form neurons and other cell types for regenerative medicine and has pioneered tumor-specific fluorescence-guided surgery.

AntiCancer Inc. is the oldest biotech firm in San Diego, founded in 1984 and has subsidiaries in Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul and Nanjing. Follow AntiCancer on anticancer.com.


