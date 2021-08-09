Chinese Scientists and AntiCancer Inc. Discovery the Most Effective Weight-Loss Method

A collaborative study between scientists at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and AntiCancer Inc. of San Diego has discovered in a clinical trial that a 5-day water–only fast resulted in large weight loss and reduction in body-mass index (BMI), decrease in metabolic-syndrome and inflammation biomarkers and a large increase in anti-aging factors. The weight loss and other benefits of the water-only fast remained for a long period of time after its completion.

The study was led by Professor Lijun Jia of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in collaboration with AntiCancer Inc. of San Diego.

“This study demonstrates a safe method to lose a large amount of weight and gain many metabolic benefits in a very short period of time that is more effective than other methods of caloric restriction,” said Dr. Qinghong Han, Senior Scientist at AntiCancer Inc.

“The water-only 5-day-fast clinical trial is an important example of a highly effective collaboration between Chinese and AntiCancer scientists that can benefit people all over the world, especially the obesity pandemic,” said Dr. Robert M. Hoffman, Founder and CEO of AntiCancer Inc. This collaborative study of Chinese and AntiCancer scientists was just published in the current issue of Clinical and Translational Medicine.

