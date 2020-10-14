Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese, Uzbek businesses to strengthen cooperation on e-commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:00am EDT

TASHKENT - Chinese and Uzbek businesses have vowed to further strengthen cooperation on e-commerce during an online business forum held in Tashkent on Oct 13.

The forum, themed 'Shanghai-Tashkent: Prospects for Silk Road of E-commerce,' attracted over 50 participants from Chinese and Uzbek governments, business associations and company representatives to exchange experience in e-commerce development and identify the best ways of bilateral cooperation through online trading platforms.

'In recent years, Uzbekistan's cherries and other agricultural products have been favored by Chinese consumers on Chinese e-commerce platforms,' Wang Kaixuan, director of the Department of Eurasian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, noted at the forum.

China-Uzbekistan e-commerce has broad prospects and is expected to become a new growth point for practical bilateral cooperation in the future, Wang added.

'Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, internet platforms are accelerating the digitalization of the service sector, creating a large number of jobs, helping to increase the openness of the economy, and promoting the export of goods and services to foreign markets,' Adkham Ikramov, chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the forum.

The online forum was co-organized by the China International Electronic Commerce Center, the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Shanghai, the Xinjiang Asia-European International Trade Center and Uzbek company BMB Trade Group.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 05:59:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19aSATS ASA : Share buyback
AQ
02:17aASOS : Profit at Britain's ASOS quadruples on strong demand during pandemic
RE
02:16aWipro shares fall nearly 7% as organic growth, revival plan disappoint
RE
02:16aPearson says demand for online learning softens impact of COVID
RE
02:16aSSM : has received a public offer from Amasten
AQ
02:15aBAKKAVOR ( &LSQUO;' OR &LSQUO;BAKKAVOR') DIRECTORATE CHANG : Bakkavor Group plc (the ‘Company' or ‘Bakkavor') Directorate Change
PU
02:15aICHIGO : FY21/2 H1 Earnings
PU
02:15aICHIGO : FY21/2 H1 Corporate Presentation
PU
02:15aICHIGO : Share Buyback
PU
02:15aASHMORE : Q1 aum statement 2020-21
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
3Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group