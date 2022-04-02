Chinese Vice Premier calls for greater effort to stabilise foreign trade - Xinhua

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Hu
Chunhua called on Saturday for greater efforts to stabilise
foreign trade amid a complex external environment, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
Several top officials have in recent months warned of
uncertainty in foreign trade, which helped drive the world's
second-largest economy in 2021, with global demand and high raw
material costs potentially creating challenges.
"The more complicated the situation is, the more we should
plan ahead and respond proactively," Hu was quoted by the state
media as saying.
Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in March that China's
economy faced multiple challenges at home and abroad this year,
including "huge" pressure from uncertainty over global trade and
still-lacklustre domestic consumption.
The recent COVID-19 resurgence across the country, prompting
the financial hub of Shanghai to go through a staggered lockdown
from last week, has heightened investor concern over disruption
to economic activity and led some global investment banks to
slash their economic growth forecast for China.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Ryan Woo
Editing by Mark Potter)