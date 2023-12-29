BEIJING (Reuters) - All civil airlines in China have resumed operating their 737 MAX planes, according to a social media post by the U.S. aircraft manufacturer on Friday morning.

The post, issued by Liu Qing, the CEO of Boeing China, also said the company has delivered new planes to Chinese clients, a positive sign of the industry's recovery and growth.

