Chinese and HK shares fall as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

* China Q3 GDP grows 4.9%, below expectations
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan off 0.2%, Nikkei loses 0.3%
* Oil tests new multi-year highs on energy crunch
* Bitcoin hovers not far off all-time high
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong
equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy
grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on
regional stocks, athough losses were capped by hopes of support
from policymakers.
Oil prices, meanwhile, hit new multi-year peaks, continuing
their recent surge amid a global energy shortage, with U.S.
crude at a fresh seven-year high and Brent at a
three-year high.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in
July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the
third quarter of 2020, as China grappled with power shortages,
supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as well as
rising jitters over the property sector.
Chinese blue chips were down 1.53% and the Hong
Kong benchmark lost 0.56%, although most of the falls
came right after the bell, prior to the release of the data.
"In response to the ugly growth numbers we expect in the
coming months, we think policymakers will take more steps to
shore up growth," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics,
Oxford Economics.
"We think the electricity shortages and production cuts will
become less of a problem later in Q4. In line with our
expectation, senior policymakers have started to stress growth
and we expect them to start calling for the pursuit of climate
targets on a more measured timeline."
The weaker-than expected data weighed on regional
benchmarks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was last down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei
lost 0.3%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis
, were steady.
The Asian declines come after stocks globally
finished last week in a bullish mood posting
their best day in five months on Friday as strong U.S. corporate
earnings reports fuelled optimism about the economy, although
firm oil prices kept inflation risks alive and lifted government
bond yields.
Investors, meanwhile, continue to fret over inflation,
driven by a reopening from COVID-19 and supply chain issues,
said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, pointing as an
example to New Zealand, which on Monday reported a 2.2% rise in
its consumer price index in the third quarter, the fastest pace
in over a decade.
"But in the last two weeks share markets have been shrugging
off most things" he added.
Analysts at CBA said as inflation pressure builds, they
expect U.S. rates to rise, supporting the U.S. dollar which "has
further upside on our view".
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose as high as 1.5930% on Monday, heading back towards the
four-month high of 1.6310% hit early Tuesday, before a wobble
later in the week.
The pound could gain on the dollar this week as "UK economic
and inflation dynamics support the upward shift to the UK
interest rates", the CBA analysts added.
In early trading on Monday, most currencies were quiet. The
greenback was little changed against a basket its peers
at 93.992, off its one-year high of 94.563 hit last Monday,
while the yen hovered near its almost three-year low against the
dollar.
U.S. crude was last up 1.28% at $83.33 a barrel,
while Brent crude was last 0.85% higher at $85.58 per
barrel.
Gold was last up 0.14% at $1,769.60 an ounce, after
falling 1.5% on Friday on higher U.S. bond yields and a rise in
U.S. retail sales.
Bitcoin was within sight of its all-time high, sitting at
$62,000 and not far from April's record of $64,895, having
gained last week on hopes that U.S. regulators would allow a
futures-based exchange-traded fund.
(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Richard Pullin)