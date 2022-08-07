Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

(Updates with Taiwan says lifting flight restrictions)
* Chinese and Taiwanese ships circle in high seas "cat and
mouse"
* Four days of Chinese drills due to end at midday
* China warns U.S. not to create greater crisis
TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chinese and Taiwanese warships
played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the
scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military
exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S.
house speaker.
Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island
infuriated China, which responded with test launches of
ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time
and the cutting of communication links with the United States.
Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close
quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels
crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the
two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The island's defence ministry said in a release multiple
Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating
attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft
and ships to react "appropriately".
As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on
Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where
possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, the person
said.
"The two sides are showing restraint, the person said,
describing the manoeuvres as high-seas "cat and mouse".
"One side tries to cross, and the other stands in the way
and forces them to a more disadvantaged position and eventually
return to the other side."
Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its
Patriot surface -to-air-missiles were on stand-by.
The Chinese exercises, centred on six locations around the
island that China claims as its own, began on Thursday and were
scheduled to last until midday on Sunday, the official Xinhua
News Agency reported last week.
Taiwan's transport ministry said on Sunday afternoon it was
gradually lifing restrictions on flights through its airspace,
saying notifications for the drills were no longer in effect.
But Taiwan would continue to direct flights and ships away
from one of the drill zones, which China has never confirmed,
off its east coast until Monday morning, it said.
China's military has said the sea and air joint exercises,
north, southwest and east of Taiwan, had a focus on land-strike
and sea-assault capabilities.
The United States called the exercises an escalation.
"These activities are a significant escalation in China's
efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative,
irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation," a White
House spokesperson said.
"They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of
maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which
is what the world expects."
'EFFECTIVE MEASURES'
China says its relations with Taiwan are an internal matter
and it reserves the right to bring the island under its control,
by force if necessary. Taiwan rejects China's claims saying only
Taiwan's people can decide their future.
China has also warned the United States not to "act rashly"
and create a greater crisis.
Referring to the response to Pelosi's visit, the Communist
Party's People's Daily newspaper said China had adopted
"effective measures that fully demonstrates that China is fully
determined and capable of safeguarding national unity and
safeguarding ... sovereignty and territorial integrity".
Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters that China
had "arrogantly" used military action to disrupt peace and he
called on Beijing not to not flex its military muscle.
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces
scrambled jets to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft, including 14
that crossed the median line. It also detected 14 Chinese ships
conducting activity around the Taiwan Strait.
The ministry released a photograph showing Taiwanese sailors
monitoring a nearby Chinese vessel.
'WORLD FACES A CHOICE'
As part of its response to Pelosi's visit, China has halted
communication through various channels with the United States
including between military theatre commands and on climate
change.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of
taking "irresponsible" steps and moving away from prioritising
peaceful resolution towards the use of force.
Pelosi, a long-time China critic and a political ally of
President Joe Biden, arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on the
highest-level visit to the island by an American official in
decades, despite Chinese warnings. She said her visit showed
unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy.
"The world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,"
she said. She also stressed that her trip was "not about
changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region".
Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949, when Mao Zedong's
communists took power in Beijing after defeating Chiang
Kai-shek's Kuomintang nationalists in a civil war, prompting
their retreat to the island.
Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Blinken said the
United States had been hearing concern from allies about what he
called China's dangerous and destabilising actions but
Washington sought to avoid escalating the situation.
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, on Friday accused Blinken
of spreading "misinformation".
(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei, David Brunnstrom in Manila,
Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Jeff Mason in
Washington; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Tony
Munroe and Greg Torode; Editing by Robert Birsel)