Chinese and Taiwanese warships shadow each other as drills due to end

(Updates with comment from Taiwan ministry, Chinese media)
* Chinese and Taiwanese ships circle in high seas "cat and
mouse"
* Four days of Chinese drills due to end at midday
* Chinese state media condemns Pelosi's 'poltical stunt'
TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chinese and Taiwanese warships
played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the
scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military
exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S.
House speaker.
Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island
infuriated China, which responded with test launches of
ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time
and the cutting of some communication links with the United
States.
About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close
quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels
crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the
two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The island's defence ministry said multiple Chinese military
ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the
island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to
react "appropriately".
As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on
Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where
possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, said the person
with knowledge of the situation who declined to be identified.
"The two sides are showing restraint," the person said,
describing the manoeuvres as high-seas "cat and mouse".
"One side tries to cross, and the other stands in the way
and forces them to a more disadvantaged position and eventually
return to the other side."
Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its
Patriot surface-to-air-missiles were on stand-by.
The defence ministry said its F-16 jet fighters were flying
with advanced anti-aircraft missiles. It issued photographs of
Harpoon anti-ship weapons being loaded on another.
Taiwan said on Saturday its forces scrambled jets to warn
away 20 Chinese aircraft, including 14 that crossed the median
line. It also detected 14 Chinese ships conducting activity
around the Taiwan Strait.
LIFTING RESTRICTIONS
The Chinese exercises, centred on six locations around the
island that China claims as its own, began on Thursday and were
scheduled to last until midday on Sunday, the official Xinhua
News Agency reported last week.
There was no announcement from China on Sunday on whether
the exercises were ending and Taiwan said it is unable to verify
whether China had stopped them.
Nevertheless, Taiwan's transport ministry it was gradually
lifting restrictions on flights through its airspace, saying
notifications for the drills were no longer in effect.
But Taiwan would continue to direct flights and ships away
from one of the drill zones off its east coast until Monday
morning, it said.
China's military has said the sea and air joint exercises,
north, southwest and east of Taiwan, had a focus on land-strike
and sea-assault capabilities.
The United States called the exercises a significant
escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo.
"They are provocative, irresponsible and raise the risk of
miscalculation," a White House spokesperson said. "They are also
at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and
stability across the Taiwan Strait."
'POLITICAL STUNT'
China says its relations with Taiwan are an internal matter
and it reserves the right to bring the island under its control,
by force if necessary. Taiwan rejects China's claim saying only
Taiwan's people can decide their future.
China has warned the United States not to "act rashly" and
create a greater crisis and the state-run Xinhua News Agency
said in a commentary Pelosi had staged a "political stunt" out
of self-interest.
"Insisting on going to the island, she apparently does not
care about harming China-U.S. ties, or putting peace across the
Taiwan Strait on the line," it said.
Taiwan's foreign ministry condemned China's "aggressive and
provocative" exercises and urged it "to immediately stop such
tension-escalating behaviours that have endangered the common
good of the region and the world".
As part of its response to Pelosi's visit, China has halted
communication with the United States through various channels,
including between military theatre commands and on climate
change.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of
taking "irresponsible" steps and moving away from prioritising
peaceful resolution towards the use of force.
Pelosi, a long-time China critic and a political ally of
President Joe Biden, arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on the
highest-level visit to the island by an American official in
decades, despite Chinese warnings. She said her visit showed
unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy.
"The world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,"
she said. She also stressed that her trip was "not about
changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region".
Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949, when Mao Zedong's
communists took power in Beijing after defeating Chiang
Kai-shek's Kuomintang nationalists in a civil war, prompting
their retreat to the island.
Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Blinken said the
United States had been hearing concern from allies about what he
called China's dangerous and destabilising actions but
Washington sought to avoid escalating the situation.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei, David Brunnstrom in Manila,
Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Jeff Mason in
Washington; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Tony
Munroe and Greg Torode; Editing by Robert Birsel)