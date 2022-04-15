Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission

04/15/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A child stands near a screen showing the image of the Tianhe space station

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country's longest crewed space mission to date.

The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China's first space station.

While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took manual control in the Tianhe living quarters module for what state media called a "docking experiment" with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.

Following their launch in October, the astronauts - Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and a female crew member Wang Yaping - spent 183 days in space, completing the fifth of 11 missions needed to finish the space station by the end of the year.

Shenzhou-13 was the second of four planned crewed missions to complete construction of the space station, which began last April. Shenzhou-12 returned to Earth in September.

China's next two missions will be Tianzhou-4, a cargo spacecraft, and the three-person Shenzhou-14 mission, Shao Limin, deputy technology manager of Manned Spaceship System was quoted by state media as saying.

Barred by the United States from participating in the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, the only one in the world other than the ISS.

China, which aims to become a space power by 2030, has successfully launched probes to explore Mars and became the first country to land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57aMayor of kyiv says rescuers and medics working on site of explos…
RE
01:56aSecurities and exchange commission of sri lanka says decided to…
RE
01:55aTaiwan says China's threats will only increase support for island
RE
01:53aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:41aTaiwan says China's threats will only increase support for island
RE
01:19aThai rebels excluded from talks take responsibility for Ramadan bombings
RE
12:39aAustralia PM vows to seek anti-corruption watchdog
RE
12:26aClashes at Jerusalem holy site leave 152 injured
RE
12:03aBlasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and western city of Lviv - local media
RE
12:03aBlasts heard in ukraine's capital kyiv and western city of lviv…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
3Houlihan Lokey : Announces 2022 Promotions to Managing Director
4Toppan Printing : Acquires Thai Packaging Manufacturer |
5Lloyds Banking : Britain's most expensive seaside towns

HOT NEWS