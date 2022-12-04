Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission

12/04/2022 | 08:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rocket launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

BEIJING (Reuters) - Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing to an end a six-month mission on China's space station.

The three astronauts - commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe - who had been overseeing the final, pivotal period of construction at the space station, which was completed in November, all said they were feeling well after landing in audio aired on CCTV.

The capsule landed at the Dongfeng site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous region at 8:09 p.m. (1209 GMT), with staff from the space agency declaring the entire mission, which began on June 5, a "complete success", CCTV reported.

Staff at the landing site carried out the exhausted-looking crew one by one and by just after 9 p.m. all three had safely exited the capsule, CCTV reported.

A new crew of three fellow Chinese astronauts arrived at the space station aboard the Shenzhou-15 to take over from them on Wednesday.

The space station represents a significant milestone in China's three-decades long manned space programme, first approved in 1992. It also flags the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

Construction of the station began in April last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules, Tianhe, being the living quarters of visiting astronauts.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Holmes)

By Martin Quin Pollard


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JIANGSU BOAMAX TECHNOLOGIES GROUP CO., LTD. -1.12% 13.23 End-of-day quote.163.02%
ZHE JIANG HAI LIANG CO., LTD -0.32% 12.33 End-of-day quote.-0.80%
Latest news "Economy"
12:21pUkraine presidential aide warns against Musk's 'magical simple solutions'
RE
12:09pMoldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
RE
11:53aECB's Villeroy says in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec. 15
RE
11:35aIsraeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit
RE
11:35aECB's Villeroy says in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec. 15
RE
11:31aSaudi Exchange launches market-making framework to boost liquidity
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC executive to decide his fate
RE
11:13aSudanese anti-corruption figure freed on eve of political deal
RE
10:57aEU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
RE
10:43aSuspected vandals leave thousands in the dark in North Carolina
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
2Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
3China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U...
4OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
5Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO

HOT NEWS