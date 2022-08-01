Chinese authorizations for domestic soymeal exporters may be granted in about two months

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister
Marcos Montes said on Monday Chinese authorizations for
Brazilian soymeal exporters may be granted in the space of two
months.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Montes explained
Brazilian government officials will inspect the plants as part
of the process to obtain the desired export permits.
Montes also predicted the first Brazilian corn shipments to
the Asian country could happen in around 3 months, pending
adjustments of a bilateral trade protocol.
Last week, the Brazilian government confirmed that China had
opened its market to soybean meal produced in the South American
country.
Montes also said last week corn shipments to China could be
expedited after a re-discussion of trade protocols that
initially established only Brazil's 2023 corn crop would be
exported.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo
Writing by Ana Mano)