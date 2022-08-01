Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese authorizations for domestic soymeal exporters may be granted in about two months

08/01/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday Chinese authorizations for Brazilian soymeal exporters may be granted in the space of two months.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Montes explained Brazilian government officials will inspect the plants as part of the process to obtain the desired export permits.

Montes also predicted the first Brazilian corn shipments to the Asian country could happen in around 3 months, pending adjustments of a bilateral trade protocol.

Last week, the Brazilian government confirmed that China had opened its market to soybean meal produced in the South American country.

Montes also said last week corn shipments to China could be expedited after a re-discussion of trade protocols that initially established only Brazil's 2023 corn crop would be exported. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.68% 495.1496 Real-time Quote.3.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55pIsrael signals no change on nuclear policy as U.S. reaffirms anti-proliferation drive
RE
12:54pU.S. emergency crude stockpile falls to lowest in 37 years
RE
12:35pSome Ecuador dollar bond holders received interest payments - sources
RE
12:35pEcuador interest payments due on july 31 on 2030, 2035 and 2045…
RE
12:35pEcuador 2035 sovereign dollar bond interest payments which were…
RE
12:35pLiontrust asset management discloses 1.075% stake in medica gro…
RE
12:33pChinese authorizations for domestic soymeal exporters may be granted in about two months
RE
12:31pStephen King going to bat for U.S. gov't in case against book publishing mega-merger
RE
12:30pReturn to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for U.S., Iran, the world - Blinken
RE
12:20pDrone footage shows grain ship leaving Odesa port
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Analyst recommendations: Goldman Sachs, O'Reilly Automotive, Anglo Amer..
4Alibaba strives to keep New York and Hong Kong listings
5Alibaba : Provides Update on its Status under the U.S. Holding Foreign ..

HOT NEWS