Chinese beef buyers expect Brazil trade to resume soon despite mad cow cases

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chinese beef importers said on
Monday the suspension of exports by top supplier Brazil due to
two cases of mad cow disease has had no immediate market impact,
with some still making purchases in anticipation of a quick
resumption of trade.
Brazil said on Saturday it had confirmed two cases of
'atypical' mad cow disease in different states, and was
suspending beef exports to China as part of a prior agreement on
the issue with its top buyer.
Despite Brazil's dominant 40% share of China's beef imports,
prices had not moved by Monday and some importers were still
looking for deals.
"We're still buying, factories have to keep up their
stocks," said Grace Gao, general manager at Dalian-based
importer Goldrich International.
In Brazil, the fourth-largest beef processor Frigol said on
Monday it would furlough workers at one of its plants for 15
days, with a source with knowledge of the matter telling Reuters
the move was in response to the export suspension.
Frigol's press office said the furloughs were due to a
seasonal slowdown in Israeli demand and declined to comment on a
possible connection to China exports. The company did not
immediately give details about how many were furloughed
'Atypical' mad cow is considered to be of lower risk than
the classical form of the disease, as it occurs naturally and
only sporadically in older cattle.
'Classical' mad cow disease, or BSE, is transmitted by
contaminated feed and has been linked to variant
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in people.
Brazil previously suspended exports for 10 days in 2019
after reporting an 'atypical' case.
"I assume the Chinese government won't ban imports," said
Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank. "Brazil is so
important."
China's customs authority did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Brazil has shipped more than 500,000 tonnes of beef to China
from January to July this year, or 38% of China's total imports,
Chinese customs data show, putting it far ahead of No.2
supplier, Argentina, which supplied just under 300,000 tonnes.
Global beef supplies are very tight and prices are already
at record levels, added another large Chinese beef buyer.
"If this only lasts 15 days, there will be no impact at all.
Brazil is still producing, and it takes two months to ship meat
here anyway," he added, declining to be identified because he is
not permitted to talk to media.
While China's imports of pork are falling because of a
recovery in domestic supply, Chinese demand for beef continues
to grow.
Ireland, a smaller beef supplier to China, reported a case
of 'atypical' mad cow disease in May last year. It has not yet
been able to resume exports.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Nayara Figueiredo
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Richard Pullin)